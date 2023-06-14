Lukashenko said that his 18-year-old son participated in the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Marta Gichko15:15, 06/14/23

According to the dictator, Nicholas allegedly was one of the organizers of these negotiations.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko said his 18-year-old son Nikolai orchestrated talks between Russia and Ukraine last spring.

He stated this in an interview with the propaganda TV channel “Russia 1”. According to Lukashenko, Nikolai allegedly arranged a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. However, he did not specify how exactly his son was involved in this.

The dictator also said that Nikolai is now studying in China, at Peking University, but “is pushing for the organization of negotiations” between Moscow and Kiev.

Advertisement: 0:13

“I say: I understand, but you don’t understand everything yet,” Lukashenka said.

The role of Belarus in the war against Ukraine

As you know, Belarus has been helping the enemy since the first days of the full-scale invasion. Recently it became known that the leadership of Belarus has limited military cooperation with Russia because of the failures that the Russian occupation forces suffered in the east and south of Ukraine.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu finally “pressed” Belarus and, as part of his visit to Minsk on May 25, signed documents defining the procedure for storing Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus . Shoigu during the meeting stressed that the decision on the use and control of nuclear weapons will remain with Russia.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...