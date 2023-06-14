Ireland’s Kingspan Group implementing $280M investment project in Ukraine – Shmyhal

14.06.2023 17:58

Ireland’s Kingspan Group is implementing a large investment project in Ukraine worth more than $280 million, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

In a post on Telegram, he said he had discussed the details of the implementation of this project with the company’s management, Ukrinform reports.

“The Irish company Kingspan Group is implementing a large investment project in Ukraine in the amount of more than $280 million. We discussed the details of its implementation with the company’s management in accordance with the law on state support for investment projects with significant investments,” Shmyhal said.

According to him, the government office UkraineInvest is helping with the project.

Shmyhal said that an important element of the project is the creation of more than 700 jobs. Ukraine, for its part, will contribute to the creation of infrastructure for the functioning of the manufacturing enterprise.

Kingspan is one of the largest investors that came to Ukraine during Russia’s full-scale invasion. The company is a world leader in the production of high-tech energy-efficient building materials. Ukraine will need them to rebuild destroyed housing, industrial facilities and other infrastructure. It will also make it possible to raise the standards of production processes in Ukraine to the level of best global practices.

