Ukraine will receive important equipment for air defense systems from the Netherlands

Yuri Kobzar20:11, 06/14/23

Now the West is actively working to strengthen the Ukrainian air defense system.

The Netherlands will give Ukraine four radars for the air defense system . This was stated by the Minister of Defense Kaisa Ollongren in a letter to Parliament, the press service of the Ministry reports .

Thus, the Netherlands intends to purchase and transfer to Ukraine four VERA-NG passive surveillance radar systems worth a total of 150 million euros.

“Radars are designed to detect, localize, track and identify air, ground and sea targets. Thus, the Netherlands contributes to the integrated air defense of Ukraine,” the minister said.

