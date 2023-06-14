In Tavria operational zone, nearly 400 Russian KIAs in past day

June 14, 2023

On the Tavria axis, Russian troops lost almost four companies worth of soldiers killed and wounded, as well as 56 units of military hardware within a day.

That’s according to General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavria Operational-Strategic Grouping, Ukrinform reports.

“In the Tavria direction, our Defense Forces continue to knock out the Russians from their positions. Over the last day, the enemy’s losses in terms of killed and wounded amounted to almost four companies,” the report reads.

Destroyed and damaged were 56 units of Russian military equipment. In particular, nine tanks, nine BMP IFVs, two MTLBs, two 2C19 Msta-S howitzers, four 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery installations, a 2C5 Hyacinth self-propelled artillery installation, a Strila-10 air defense system, an Uragan air defense system, three Zhitel e-warfare systems, a Pole-2 e-warfare system, a Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicle, and two Tigr armored vehicles.

Six Russian ammo depots were also destroyed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine’s Naval Forces over the past day eliminated 47 Russian invaders and destroyed three infantry fighting vehicles and a tank.

