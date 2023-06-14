Churchill 1939

(Extract)
We shall fight with growing confidence and growing strength in the air, whatever the cost may be, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills, we shall never surrender.
Full speech :
2 comments
He says at the end that he hopes the new world will come to his aid. Well they did, but it took another two years.
He says “we will fight alone if necessary.” Shortly after that, we were alone; France had surrendered.
Ukraine does not have two years. Help to the max needed now. In case a putinoid turdarse gets in the WH.
How wonderful it would be to have Churchill or someone just like him right now. Even the great Mrs. Thatcher would be great to have. I cringe when I look at the faces we now have.