Bloody night missile strike of Russians on Odessa: mourning declared in the city

Larisa Kozova18:46, 06/14/23

The state flag and the flag of Odessa with mourning ribbons will be flown at half mast on the buildings.

Tomorrow, June 15, in Odessa they will honor the memory of those who died tonight from the bloody rocket attack of the invaders .

According to the press service of the mayor’s office, the relevant order was signed by the mayor Gennady Trukhanov. It is recalled that on the night of June 14, as a result of another Russian missile attack in the city, people were killed and injured, civilian infrastructure facilities in the city center received significant damage.

“In order to honor the memory of those who died on Wednesday night, June 15 was declared a Day of Mourning in the city,” the mayor’s office added.

On the buildings of executive bodies, public utilities, institutions, organizations of the Odessa City Council, the state flag of Ukraine and the flag of Odessa with mourning ribbons will be flown at half mast.

Enterprises, institutions, organizations of the city, regardless of the form of ownership, are recommended to limit the use of music and entertainment.

