Zelensky discussed the draft resolution of the UN General Assembly on a special tribunal for Russia

Inna Andalitskaya21:08, 06/13/23

Ukraine will prepare a draft UN General Assembly resolution on a special tribunal for Russia, coordinated with partners.

The issue of creating a special international tribunal that will judge the Russian military-political leadership for the crime of aggression against Ukraine was discussed today at a meeting chaired by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the Office of the Head of State, Zelensky stressed that the occupying Russian troops in Ukraine are resorting to the worst forms of aggression: illegal annexation of territories, killings, torture, rape of civilians, genocide, destruction of civilian infrastructure, and the like.

“The tribunal is necessary in order to punish the aggressor who started an unprovoked war against our country, and thus restore justice,” the president said.

According to him, without the punishment of the Russian Federation for the crime of aggression, the world security architecture will be destroyed and no other country will feel protected.

“Zelensky instructed to develop a draft resolution of the UN General Assembly on the need to create a special international tribunal, which would be coordinated with the position of Ukraine’s partners. Also at the meeting, it was decided to analyze the mechanism for the formation of the tribunal by signing a number of partner countries of the relevant international agreement. At the same time, for other states there will be an opportunity, without being the founders of the tribunal, to support its activities and recognize decisions,” the press release says.

Special tribunal for Russians – what is known

As UNIAN reported earlier, on March 21-22, representatives of 33 states cooperating on the creation of the Special Tribunal on Russian crimes in Ukraine gathered in Strasbourg .

Earlier, on January 19, the European Parliament voted for a resolution on the establishment of a tribunal for the top leadership of Russia, in particular for Vladimir Putin, for crimes and aggression against Ukrainians.

On January 26, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe supported a resolution calling for the creation of a special tribunal to hold the top political and military leadership of Russia and Belarus accountable for committing the crime of aggression against Ukraine. The venue for the tribunal is The Hague.

On February 9 , President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on the leaders of the member states of the European Union to support a tribunal against the Russian Federation and a compensation mechanism for the damage caused by it.

On March 20, Zelensky said that the circle of Ukraine’s partners who are ready to work together to punish Russia for aggression is expanding.

As of early June, the creation of a special tribunal for the Russian occupiers has already been supported by 38 states , including European countries, the USA, Canada, Australia and others.

(C)UNIAN 2023

