Ukrainian forces take control of up to 3 sq. km of area in Berdiansk direction

13.06.2023

Ukraine’s defense forces have made gains during their offensive operation in the Berdiansk direction. In particular, they took control of an area of up to three square kilometers.

Ukraine’s Military Media Center reported this on Telegram, citing Andrii Kovaliov, a spokesperson for the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Ukrinform.

“During an offensive operation in the Tavriia and Donetsk operational areas, the troops of a strike grouping of the Defense Forces of Ukraine advanced by 500 meters to 1 kilometer in the Berdiansk direction over the last day. The area of the territory taken under control reached up to three square kilometers,” the report said.

Earlier reports said that Ukrainian forces had recaptured seven settlements from Russian forces over the last week, including Lobkove, Levadne, Novodarivka, Neskuchne, Storozheve, Makarivka, and Blahodatne.

