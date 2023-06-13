The shark that killed the Russian in Egypt will be exhibited in the museum (video)

Yuri Kobzar17:07, 06/13/23

The Egyptian authorities considered that this animal should be immortalized in the form of an exhibit in a museum.

In Egypt, they decided to exhibit in the museum the embalmed body of a shark that recently ate a Russian tourist in the Red Sea. This is reported by the local edition MZ-MZ .

“Yesterday, on Monday, in the Red Sea Governorate in Egypt, specialists from the Institute of Marine Sciences and Red Sea Reserves began the process of embalming a shark that attacked a Russian tourist, in preparation for exhibiting in the institute’s museum,” the statement said.

It is noted that half of the body of a Russian tourist was removed from the belly of a shark caught by fishermen – the head, chest and arms. The rest of the Russian was caught directly in the sea.

According to the publication, the shark did not finish eating the Russian only because it was frightened off by fishermen who were trying to save the tourist. Later, the predator was nevertheless caught and taken to the Institute of Marine Sciences in Hurghada for analysis and autopsy, the preparation of a scientific report on its behavior and the removal of the tourist’s body.

Now local authorities are thinking about how to prevent similar shark attacks in the future. In particular, owners of coastal hotels may be required to put up net barriers along the beaches. This should prevent sharks from swimming directly to those areas where tourists swim.

Last week, a Russian tourist was killed in a shark attack in the Red Sea near Hurghada. The attack took place in front of numerous witnesses. Fishermen later tracked down and caught this shark.

Although this incident is certainly tragic, among Ukrainians, who are justifiably angry at all Russians in general, it caused some gloating and a lot of jokes . In a sense, this is normal , given the whole context of what is happening between countries.

