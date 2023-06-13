The enemy is not able to determine the main direction of AFU offensive

june 13, 2023

Sergiy Zgurets, director of the information and consulting company Defense Express, noted that the advance of Ukrainian troops continues, but the enemy is unable to determine the direction of the main attack on the wide Zaporozhye front

He said this on the air on the Espreso TV channel.

“The actions of the Ukrainian army continue in the Zaporozhye direction. Two directions are aimed at the prospect of advancing Ukrainian troops to Melitopol and two directions are aimed at preparing actions to advance the grouping of our troops to Mariupol. Now the enemy is not able to determine which of these directions will be the main one,” – Zgurets explained.

According to the expert, so far none of the parties has used the main strike forces in the Zaporozhye direction.

“The General Staff of Ukraine is effectively guarding this fog of war because the advance of Ukrainian troops continues, but the enemy cannot determine the direction of the main attack on the wide Zaporozhye front. Some Russian units are trying to hold back our advance. The leadership of the Russian Federation is trying to overturn reserves, focusing on forecasts of hostilities. So far, none of the parties used the main strike forces in this direction,” Zgurets stressed.

Valery Markus, chief sergeant of the 47th Magura Brigade , spoke about the losses of the enemy in the Zaporizhia direction, including the soldiers in recent days destroyed hundreds of invaders, 15 tanks and two “sontsepiks”

It was also reported that the chief of staff of the 35th Combined Arms Army, Major General Sergei Goryachev, was destroyed in Zaporozhye.

