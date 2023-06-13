Russian strike on Krivoy Rog: apartments of five-story building are on fire, many victims (photo, video)

Yana Stavskaya07:59, 06/13/23

Three cruise missiles were destroyed by air defense forces, but some still broke through the defenses and hit civilian targets.

As a result of a Russian strike on a five-story building in Krivoy Rog , three people were killed and 25 were injured (of which 19 are in the hospital), said the head of the Dnepropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak.

The five-story building was hit. According to preliminary information, three of its inhabitants were killed, 25 more were injured. There are people under the rubble. UPDATED 8:06. As mayor Oleksandr Vilkul clarifies, probably, we are talking about at least 7 residents.

Apartments from the first to the fifth floors are on fire. The fire covered 700 square meters. Rescuers take it out. “Three victims were at a private enterprise. They were hospitalized. There are probably people under the rubble of a destroyed warehouse. Rescuers are looking for them. 6 cars were damaged. 4 more injured are at another location. A building and a car were on fire there. The fire has already been extinguished,” reports Lysak.

The automobile enterprise was also damaged. Trucks took over. The flame has already been extinguished. Destroyed commercial building.

UPDATED 8:18. A mobile point for receiving applications from victims has been deployed in the city. The police are documenting the aftermath of the rocket strikes.

Россия ударила по Кривому РогуRussia hit Krivoy Rog

There are also damages in the rescue unit. Everywhere there are corresponding services. The consequences of the attack are being specified.

The enemy does not leave the Nikopol region alone. At night, the enemy fired heavy artillery at the Pokrovskaya and Marganets communities. The area is being surveyed.

