Russian convict recruits desert in Donetsk Oblast, killing 3 Russian soldiers

13 JUNE 2023

RUSSIAN SOLDIERS. STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

On the Lyman front, some Russian convicts recruited for the war have deserted, killing three Russian contract soldiers.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center (NRC) referring to Atesh movement

Details: The National Resistance Center has noted that the deserters also seized a truck carrying weapons and killed three instructors from among the contract servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces during their escape.

The Russian forces are currently searching for their “rebels”, the NRC adds.

