Russian convict recruits desert in Donetsk Oblast, killing 3 Russian soldiers

13 JUNE 2023
On the Lyman front, some Russian convicts recruited for the war have deserted, killing three Russian contract soldiers.
Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center (NRC) referring to Atesh movement
Details: The National Resistance Center has noted that the deserters also seized a truck carrying weapons and killed three instructors from among the contract servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces during their escape.
The Russian forces are currently searching for their “rebels”, the NRC adds.
One comment
Desertion among the cockroaches is good, but surrendering is the safer way to avoid being a meat puppet. If a deserter gets caught, I think he will be put to death to serve as an example.