Russia withdrew from the agreement on cooperation with Ukraine in the Sea of ​​Azov and the Kerch Strait

The decision was explained by the occupation of the coastal territories of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, June 13, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed the law adopted the day before on the denunciation by Russia of an agreement with Ukraine on cooperation in the use of the Sea of ​​Azov and the Kerch Strait .

As stated in the document published on the official portal of legal information, the law comes into force from the date of publication.

The accompanying materials explain that Russia considers Ukraine such that it “lost the status of a coastal state” in relation to the waters in the Donetsk, Zaporozhye, Kherson regions.

After a fake referendum and an attempt to annex the territories of these regions, the shores of the Sea of ​​\u200b\u200bAzov and the Kerch Strait began to belong only to Russia, the aggressor believes.

Agreement between the Russian Federation and Ukraine on cooperation in the use of the Sea of ​​Azov and the Kerch Strait.

The agreement, which defined the status of the Sea of ​​Azov and the Kerch Strait, was signed by Presidents Vladimir Putin and Leonid Kuchma in December 2003. It entered into force in April 2004.

The document contains five articles and determines that the Sea of ​​Azov and the Kerch Strait are historically the inland waters of Russia and Ukraine. It also defines the line of the state border in the Sea of ​​Azov and the features of navigation in this area.

Ukraine denounced this treaty on the anniversary of the Russian invasion in February 2023.

