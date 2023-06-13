Volodymyr Kukharenko

June 13

Russia wants to be Third Rome, but it reality they are Second Sarai.

Sarai was the capital of the Golden Horde, a Turco-Mongol kingdom that appeared after the split of Genghis Khan’s empire.

Ok, let us dive into centuries first. Moskow was founded in 1147 by colonizers from Kyiv Rus, but it was lost to Mongols in 1237. Since then, Moscovites were the vassals of the Golden Horde for 240 years, and then paid tribute to Crimean Khans until 1700. In 1571, Moskow was burned by Crimean Khan for refusing to pay tribute, and Moskovites swore loyalty after that. Look at the picture here. You see Moskowia’s ruler wearing Ottoman-style turban when meeting the ambassador of European country. It’s because they copied the dressing style from their Turcic masters, not from Europeans. “Kremlin” is a Turcic word, taken from Tatars, and Russian language contains much more Turcic words than other Slavic languages. Moskovite and Turcic elites mixed (for example, Tsar Ivan the Terrible was Rurikid by father and Ghengizid by his mother).

So, the political culture of Moskowia was formed by centuries of rules by Turcic khanates that start from Genghis Khan’s empire, not by European kingdoms that developed from Roman empire traditions. For comparison, Ukraine was always part of European tradition as Rus and part of Grand Duchy of Lithuania (also, as Sarmathian and Scythian kingdoms in the times of Rome and ancient Greece).

So what you see now in Russia is the direct consequence of the political development of Golde Horde. The ruler with absolute and undisputable power, no development of own territory, but robbing and destroying everything they lay their hands on, no mercy even to their own people they keep as slaves.

Still, they seem to be sort of ashamed to represent themselves as heirs of Golden Horde, so they made up a tale that they are heirs of Rus and related to European culture, and even called themselves Third Rome (after Rome and Constantinople). Their two-headed eagle is taken directly from Bysantium, their name “Russia” is stolen from ancient Ukraine, their flag is taken from Netherlands, just colors swapped, and they call their ruler like Americans (president) while in reality, it’s tsar (or maybe Khan, as “tsar” is taken from Bysantium).

But just scratch their gilt a bit, and you will see that they are alien to European traditions and values. They kill and loot like Horde did, they flooded the lands like Horde was sowing fertile lands with salt and burning the crops. They never care to build their own country, as if they are not going to live there, as nomads do not need to build a house and keep it clean.

So do not be surprised to discover that the Russian army are savages, as well as Russian political elite, and Russian society does not dare to oppose it. They have no other traditions or culture.

Like this: Like Loading...