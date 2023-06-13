Putin called the shelling of residential areas “senseless” – soon the Russian Federation hit a house in Krivoy Rog (video)

Olga Robeyko15:40, 06/13/23

The video of his false statement was circulated by the Russian media.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on June 12 that strikes on residential areas were “meaningless.” And already at night, his military attacked a five-story residential building in Krivoy Rog, Dnepropetrovsk region.

The dictator voiced his words when communicating with laureates of state awards on the Day of Russia. He holds a glass of wine in his hands and reflects on why the Armed Forces of Ukraine are allegedly hitting residential areas:

“Why the enemy is hitting residential areas, I just can’t understand. For what, why, what’s the point? And on clearly humanitarian objects, it’s surprisingly simple. After all, there is no point. What is the point in this? .

Putin on strikes on residential areass

It should be noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine, unlike the Russian invaders, attack military facilities, the places of deployment of Russian soldiers on Ukrainian soil, their bases. Putin’s army often fights against the civilian population of Ukraine, hitting residential infrastructure.

But less than a day later, Russia dealt a cynical blow to a five-story residential building in Krivoy Rog. Already 11 people have become victims of the attack, dozens were injured.

Russia struck at Krivoy Rog 06/13/2023

On the night of June 13, 2023, Russia launched a missile attack on the territory of Ukraine, and a large-scale air alert was announced. Putin’s military hit a 5-story building in Krivoy Rog . A search and rescue operation has already been completed in a city in the Dnipropetrovsk region – 11 people have died.

Wednesday, June 14, was declared a day of mourning in Krivoy Rog. Dozens of people are in hospitals, some of them in serious condition.

The media also reported that as a result of the Russian attack on Krivoy Rog, young spouses were killed , they were only 22 years old.

