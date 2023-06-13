Putin answered whether Russia will repeat the special operation “Kyiv in 3 days”

Veronika Prokhorenko18:53, 06/13/23

The leader of the Russian Federation said that this issue is directly related to mobilization on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin answered whether the goals of the so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine include a second attempt to capture Kiev .

The dictator commented on this issue on June 13 during a press conference with Russian “military commanders”. The leader of the Russian Federation hinted to the Russians that without announcing the start of general mobilization, this goal would not be achieved.

“Do we need to go to Kyiv? If yes, then we need a new mobilization, if not, then we don’t need it. Now there is no need for mobilization,” Putin said.

The President of the Russian Federation indicated that at the moment the Ministry of Defense is focused on recruiting contract soldiers. According to Putin, Russia has “gathered” about 156,000 of them since January.

