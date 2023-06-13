Alexander Lukashenko, self-proclaimed President of Belarus, has claimed that the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory was his demand to Russia.
Source: BelTA, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Asked why Belarus would need nuclear weapons and what are the conditions for their storage and use, Lukashenko replied: “Why do we need it? To prevent any bastards from ever setting foot on Belarusian soil again.”
He noted that deploying nuclear weapons in Belarus was his request and “an insistent demand” to the Russian side to “guarantee the security” of Belarus.
“I think it is unlikely that anyone would want to fight a country with such weapons. This is a deterrent weapon. However, of course, I would like to avoid situations where it would be necessary to use it. God forbid I should have to decide to use this weapon in modern times. But there will be no hesitation if there is ever aggression against us,” Lukashenko said.
Background: Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that tactical nuclear weapons would be delivered to Belarus after 7-8 July.
Meanwhile, the United States currently sees no signs that Russian tactical nuclear weapons have been moved to Belarus.
On 25 May, the defence ministers of Russia and Belarus signed documents on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory. On the same day, Lukashenko said that Russian nuclear weapons were coming to Belarus.
“I think it is unlikely that anyone would want to fight a country with such weapons.”
You mean like Ukraine are attacking russia?
I would think that after the old chicken farmer was nearly killed by poisoning at that parade in moscow, that he would have reconsidered his “friendship” with putin. But tyrants rarely learn, and that is why their countries are often so poor. They keep grabbing up all their peoples’ money by taxes, leaving them to whatever the citizens can scrimp and hide away.
Then they get together with other tyrants and use one another to prop them up against each other’s weaknesses. Like a bunch of dead corpses stacked up next to each other, and are only able to stand from an inertly resting on each other’s presences.
Being an evil, lying old nazi like his tiny boss, he has hated Ukraine ever since it became a democracy.
Now as a wholly owned subsidiary of the tiny poisoner in the middle of a genocidal war that he has been an active participant, he feels free to show his real feelings.
For Belarusians, there is no better time than now to take him out and insert the democratically elected president into power.
I don’t suppose Ukrainians have much reason to like her much, but she would be a tremendous improvement on Lukashenka.