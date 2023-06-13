Lukashenko claims deployment of Russian nuclear weapons was his “insistent demand”

Alexander Lukashenko, self-proclaimed President of Belarus, has claimed that the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory was his demand to Russia.

Source: BelTA, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Asked why Belarus would need nuclear weapons and what are the conditions for their storage and use, Lukashenko replied: “Why do we need it? To prevent any bastards from ever setting foot on Belarusian soil again.”

He noted that deploying nuclear weapons in Belarus was his request and “an insistent demand” to the Russian side to “guarantee the security” of Belarus.

“I think it is unlikely that anyone would want to fight a country with such weapons. This is a deterrent weapon. However, of course, I would like to avoid situations where it would be necessary to use it. God forbid I should have to decide to use this weapon in modern times. But there will be no hesitation if there is ever aggression against us,” Lukashenko said.

Background: Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that tactical nuclear weapons would be delivered to Belarus after 7-8 July.

Meanwhile, the United States currently sees no signs that Russian tactical nuclear weapons have been moved to Belarus.

On 25 May, the defence ministers of Russia and Belarus signed documents on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory. On the same day, Lukashenko said that Russian nuclear weapons were coming to Belarus.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/06/13/7406632/

