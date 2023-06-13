“Losses are 10 times less”: Putin surprised with fictions about the course of “NOR” in Ukraine (video)

Veronika Prokhorenko18:15, 06/13/23

Today, the leader of the Russian Federation held a meeting with “military commissars” and made a series of curious statements about the so-called “special operation”.

The leader of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin held a meeting with “military commissars” and noted incredible statistics, saying that the losses of the invaders at the front in Ukraine are ten times lower than those of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Putin pointed out that Ukraine “lost” about 25-30% of the volume of “Western” equipment in clashes with the invaders. According to the Russian president, at a time when the Armed Forces of Ukraine “lost” more than 160 tanks and 360 armored vehicles, the Russian army lost only 54 vehicles.

At the same time, Putin prudently “silenced” the exact figures of the personal losses of the occupiers, pointing out that it is the competence of the RF Ministry of Defense to name specific figures. At the same time, he shared the deaths of both Ukrainian and Russian soldiers at the front “according to the sanitary principle.”

“Of all the losses, they are approaching an assessment that can be called catastrophic in terms of personnel. Their structure of these losses is unfavorable, because the losses, as we ourselves know, can be sanitary, or they can be … Well … Irretrievable. Well , here, irretrievable losses are somewhere around 25%, well, a maximum of 30%. They have almost 50 to 50. If we take irretrievable losses, it is clear that the defending side suffers less losses. But still, this ratio is also somewhere around 1 to 10 What is called – in our favor, we have 10 times less than the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” Putin said with hesitation.

The leader of the Russian Federation reassured his audience that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly did not achieve any success at the front. He promised the Russians that soon the military-industrial complex of Ukraine “will cease to exist” and indicated that he was not going to introduce martial law in the Russian Federation for the time being.

Commenting on the topic of ecocide, which the Russians organized undermining the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station (on the night of June 10), Putin specified that Ukraine was to blame for everything. He cynically sympathized with the “new Russian regions” that are suffering because of the catastrophe.

The dictator also warned that Moscow could seriously consider creating a “sanitary zone” in Ukraine if “arrivals” through the territory of the Russian Federation do not stop.

To top it off, Putin did not forget to mention the ethnicity of the current president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I’m generally surprised how a person who has Jewish blood in his veins can support neo-Nazis,” the dictator pointed out.

(C)UNIAN 2023

