The following hate-fest is from a Sri-Lankan kremtroll named Indrajit Samarajiva. Sri Lanka is an active kremtroll country.

The writer references a real worm; an academic named John Mearsheimer, who turns out to be a Sanders acolyte; a very similar troll to Philip Sachs.

However, the article is worth reading because it does give an idea of RuZZian thinking.

It does prove one thing: the allies need to quadruple their efforts.

https://indica.medium.com/why-russia-will-win-c443fc7f4e7a

