21:38, 06/13/23

They also gathered to cross the border and “liberate” the Ukrainian people from Satanists.

The Kadyrovites , who recently arrived in Belgorod , gathered to fight against “Satanists and LGBT”, among which they rank the Russian rebels from the “RDK” movement and the current leadership of Ukraine. This was stated by a close associate of Ramzan Kadyrov, State Duma deputy Adam Delimkhanov.

“The division of the Ministry of Defense” Akhmat Zapad “arrived in Belgorod to solve the assigned tasks. I am sure that the work that is being done here in Belgorod, in general in the border zone, is being carried out against these satanist volunteer detachments (RDK – UNIAN), it will improve every day “, – he said in a video that is distributed by the Russian media.

Delimkhanov promised not only to destroy the rebel groups crossing the border, but was also going to invade Ukrainian territory.

“Wherever they are, we will soon cross [the border] and destroy them there. And also liberate the Ukrainian people from this LGBT, satanic, fascist regime led by this LGBT Zelensky,” Delimkhanov said.

