From the LinkedIn page of Nataliya Popovych

Bees around beehive going under water in Sadove village, Kherson region, Ukraine.

IHL becomes obsolete when the world just keeps observing this geno and ecocide and does still close to nothing to isolate russia. Loopholes, compromises, being driven by profits – as of today, the russian state is still fully capable of crimes of nuclear proportions and countries who could help provide only a fraction of what they should to help Ukrainians defeat russia. Russia must lose – or humanity does not stand a chance. Right now on the screen in the struck by this crime against humanity regions of Ukraine we see the world according to russian reality and it is a terrifying prospect.

© photo by Nic Tymchenko

From the LinkedIn page; We Are Ukraine:

