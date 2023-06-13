From the FB page; We Stand By Ukraine

Canela Lisa Paris Wray-Diaz

June 12

Somebody in the group asked what sort of deranged plans will Putin put into play when under pressure? Here is a preview.

‼️ In the temporarily occupied Armeniansk in the north of the Crimean peninsula, the Russians are preparing for the evacuation of both representatives of the occupation administration and the local population

☝️ Due to the terrorist act committed by the enemy at the Kakhovskaya HPP and, as a result, the lack of water in the North Crimean Canal, production processes at the “Crimean Titan” plant in Armyansk have been disrupted to a critical level.

❌ Russians consider it impossible to resume work in a minimally proper mode. In the territory of temporarily occupied Armyansk, information is circulating about the probable stoppage of the “Crimean Titan”.

☑️ At the same time, the engineering units of the occupying army of Moscow have been mining the workshops of the enterprise, which currently continue to work, and have planted explosives in the factory and adjacent territory for the past few days.

❗️ A terrorist attack on the Crimean Titan enterprise, for which the Russian invaders are preparing, will mean an artificial man-made catastrophe, terrible in its consequences.

▪️ About 200 tons of technological ammonia are used in the refrigerating equipment of “Crimean Titan”.

❗️ In the event of an explosion at the plant, an ammonia cloud, depending on the direction of the wind, will cover the surrounding areas in half an hour.

▪️ Occupied Armyansk, Krasnoperekop district and southern districts of Kherson region will primarily be under threat.

❗️The Main Directorate of Intelligence reports on the alleged preparation of a terrorist attack by the Russians at the “Crimean Titan” enterprise in occupied Armiansk. They have been blowing up the company’s shops for several days and also planted explosives at the plant and nearby areas. The release of chemicals after an explosion can cause a man-made disaster.

Another post from Ms Wray-Diaz:

Not happy about the time frame- Ukraine needs NOW!

The chief executive officer of the Raytheon company, which produces the MIM-104 “Patriot” air defense system, said that the company is increasing production to 12 complexes (batteries) per year, and plans to supply Ukraine with five more complexes by the end of next year.

And finally, one more post from the same author last night:

The main counteroffensive of Ukraine has not yet begun, we will talk about it when large armored formations go into battle, — former commander of the US forces in Europe, Ben Hodges.

According to Hodges, Ukraine will use 500-750 units of armored vehicles on a narrow section of the front. The composition will include Ukrainian, trophy, and Western cars.

Mike Martin, a researcher at King’s College London, also believes that the armed forces have not yet engaged the main force.

In his opinion, the main direction of the attack will fall on Tokmak, control of which opens the way to Melitopol and cuts off Crimea.

Because of the importance of this direction, it is here that Ukraine uses its best equipment, and the Russians put up fierce resistance, Martin believes.

