Fire breaks out at oil refinery in Krasnodar

A fire broke out at an oil refinery in the Russian city of Krasnodar on Tuesday.

Russian media published the video of the incident.

A container with oil products or technological equipment was probably burning.

According to the SHOT Telegram channel, a diesel fuel production column caught fire on the territory of an oil refinery on Zakharova Street near the Yablonovsky Bridge in Krasnodar.

However, it is worth noting that it could also be a container to store petroleum products.

The area of the fire is 20 square meters, and firefighters are working on the site.

It is stated that the fire has already been contained, and the causes of the incident are being investigated.

No casualties have been reported.

On the night of May 31, an explosion blasted out on the territory of the Afipsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation.

The Russians claimed that the fire that broke out at the Afipsky oil refinery was likely caused by a drone. The fire was reported at an area of 100 square meters.

Eyewitnesses noted that the explosion was heard several kilometers away. The Afipsky oil refinery is located 15 km away from Krasnodar.

