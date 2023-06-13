After the invasion of Ukraine, 8.5 thousand millionaires fled from Russia

Elena Kovalenko18:07, 06/13/23

The leaders in the net outflow of millionaires were China, Russia and India.

Consulting company Henley & Partners and New World Health presented their latest report on the migration of dollar millionaires .

According to the published report , by the end of 2022, 8.5 thousand millionaires left Russia. The leaders in the net outflow of millionaires were China (10,800), Russia (8,500), India (7,500), Hong Kong (2,400), Brazil (1,800), the UK (1,600), Mexico (800), South Korea (400) and South Africa (400).

Simultaneously UAE (5200), Australia (3800), Singapore (2900), Switzerland (2200), USA (1500), Portugal (1400), Canada (1200), Israel (1100), Greece (1000) and New Zealand (800) ) hosted the largest number of millionaires from around the world, respectively.

UAE (5200), Australia (3800), Singapore (2900), Switzerland (2200), USA (1500), Portugal (1400), Canada (1200), Israel (1100), Greece (1000) and New Zealand (800) hosted the largest number of millionaires from around the world respectively.

China is expected to continue to top the list in net outflows with 13,500 dollar millionaires leaving the country. Andrew Amoils, head of research at New World Wealth, notes that China’s overall wealth growth has slowed in recent years, which could mean capital outflows could be more damaging than usual.

India may lose 6,500 millionaires, but this trend cannot be called a “threat”, as “the country continues to create more millionaires than it loses.” The UK (3200) and Russia (3000) are third and fourth respectively, Brazil (1200), Hong Kong (1000), South Korea (800), Mexico (700), South Africa (500) and Japan (300).

Screenshot of Henley & Partners

Henley & Partners

An international company that acts as an advisor to the governments of various countries in the development and implementation of citizenship or residence permit programs by investment.

War in Ukraine and Russian oligarchs

Immediately after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian oligarchs began to massively sell their aircraft. In March 2022, it was reported that there were six billionaires and millionaires who put private jets up for sale.

The richest Russians lost $47 billion during 2022, and by the end of the year, losses approached $100 billion .

In April 2023, New York again topped the ranking of the world’s cities with the highest number of millionaires.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...