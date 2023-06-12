“Worth its weight in gold”: Ukraine asks Germany for more Leopard 2 tanks amid counteroffensive

12.06.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Against the background of the intensification of hostilities, calls were again made from Kiev for increased military support for Ukraine, especially from Berlin. Former Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany, Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk said that the Defense Forces need Leopard 2 tanks and Germany could make additional deliveries.

From his point of view, the Bundeswehr is able to provide more than the 18 Leopard 2s already sent, since Germany has a stockpile of 300 of these tanks. The number of Leopard 2s for Ukraine could be tripled (to 54) “without compromising Germany’s ability to defend itself,” the diplomat said in an interview with Tagesspiegel. He is quoted by the German portal n-tv.

“The Ukrainian army is in dire need of much more Western battle tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and other armored vehicles,” Melnyk said.

“Each Leopard 2 is literally worth its weight in gold for a decisive offensive,” he added.

The former Ukrainian ambassador to Germany also asked to hand over to the Ukrainian Armed Forces 60 more Marder infantry fighting vehicles, and TAURUS cruise missiles. The Ukrainian state, the diplomat said, is waiting for “Germany’s strategic decision to actively participate in the ‘fighter coalition’ so that Ukrainian pilots can immediately begin training on Eurofighter aircraft.”

German politicians Roderich Kiesewetter of the Christian Democratic Union and Markus Faber of the Free Democratic Party supported Melnyk’s demand to continue delivering armored vehicles to Ukraine.

“Supporters will be required to immediately replace all destroyed equipment, including Leopard battle tanks and armored personnel carriers, and bring in additional supplies,” Kiesewetter said.

Faber, in a Tagesspiegel commentary, also agreed that Germany could increase the number of Leopard 2s sent to Ukraine “to help.”

