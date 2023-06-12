Iran uses Chinese parts to speed up drone deliveries to Russia – WSJ

Anastasia Gorbacheva16:43, 06/12/23

An Iranian drone was shot down in Ukraine, in which they found a Chinese spare part created in January 2023.

One of the Iranian kamikaze drones shot down in Ukraine in April was found to contain a part that appeared to have been manufactured in China in January 2023. This proves that Beijing is helping Tehran with its drone program.

The Wall Street Journal writes that when Western researchers studied an Iranian drone shot down over Ukraine this spring, they said they had made an important discovery: one of the Chinese-made parts was made this year.

The revelation shows that China continues to supply Iran with the building blocks for its drone program, despite growing pressure from the US to shut down the global supply chain. And this demonstrates how quickly Iran can help Russia in its war against Ukraine, it takes only three months for it to produce and supply Moscow with weapons that terrorize the civilian population of Ukraine.

Investigators said an Iranian drone shot down by Ukrainian forces in April contained a voltage converter that appeared to have been manufactured in China in mid-January. This is the first time that a part made in 2023 has been found in drones by researchers from Conflict Armament Research, a British group that tracks global weapons supply chains.

This discovery shows how quickly Iran can build and supply drones to Russia. The Chinese part was made in January, sent to Iran, installed, then sent to Russia and used against Ukraine in April.

The war in Ukraine has put a strain on the global arms supply. The United States and its allies backing Ukraine have struggled to provide Kyiv with the massive military firepower it needs to fight Russian forces.

In 2022, Russia turned to Iran to meet its weapons needs for its war against Ukraine, and its use of Iranian drones is the most far-reaching example of deepening military cooperation between the two countries. According to the Ukrainian military, Russia has launched more than 700 drones to hit power plants, cities and military installations.

While Ukraine says it has largely neutralized the drone threat, the continued use of drones is putting a strain on the country’s air defenses

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...