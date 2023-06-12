Ukrainian forces liberate village of Novodarivka – Zaporizhia separate territorial defense brigade

The Zaporizhia Separate Territorial Defense Brigade announced the liberation of the village of Novodarivka from Russian occupation on June 4.
“On June 4, 2023, as part of a defense operation, the village of Novodarivka was liberated from the invaders by the joint actions of a mechanized unit and a combined unit of the Zaporizhia separate territorial defense brigade. Numerous attempts by the enemy to retake the settlement, which lasted several days, were unsuccessful,” the brigade’s Facebook page said on Monday.
4 comments
More great news. I’m not sure I would want to be an orc located in Rivnopil, I imagine it’s getting quite hot there. Expect another tactical withdrawal in the near future.
More villagers have been given the opportunity to rebuild their shattered lives after the horror of putinaZi occupation.
A process that must be repeated many more times by the ZSU before there can be peace.
Allies : give them ALL the tools they need for the job.
Fucking NOW you laggards!
So far so good. Still Ukraine needs more stealth drones and long range missiles to hit targets far behind the front line, such as bases, ammo depots, radar and mobile air defense systems.
Bridges too!