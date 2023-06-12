Ukraine’s Armed Forces destroy Russian Alligator attack helicopter

Ukraine’s Defence Forces destroyed a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter on 12 June.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Quote: “Our soldiers destroyed another expensive enemy Ka-52 attack helicopter, also known as Alligator. Glory to Ukraine!”
Details: The General Staff did not reveal the front where this air defence work was carried out.
One comment
Russia were bragging the other day that the EW system on these helicopters can deflect any western missiles. I guess this one didn’t have that system installed on it. 😂