Ukraine’s Armed Forces destroy Russian Alligator attack helicopter

Ukraine’s Defence Forces destroyed a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter on 12 June.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: “Our soldiers destroyed another expensive enemy Ka-52 attack helicopter, also known as Alligator. Glory to Ukraine!”

Details: The General Staff did not reveal the front where this air defence work was carried out.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/06/12/7406521/

