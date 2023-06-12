‘Ukraine vs. Russia’: Third day of public hearings at International Court of Justice

The International Court of Justice will hold the third day of public hearings in the case of Ukraine vs. Russia today.

According to Ukrinform’s correspondent in The Hague, Ukraine will take the floor today, June 12, and Russia will speak on June 14.

The hearings will be broadcast live in the two official languages of the Court – English and French.

It is worth noting that the hearings are devoted to the merits of the case.

Usually, in practice, it takes about 6 months for the Court to announce a decision in such cases.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the International Court of Justice is holding public hearings in June on Russia’s violation of the conventions on the financing of terrorism and the prohibition of all forms of racial discrimination.

There will be two rounds of presentations by the parties: On June 6 and 12, Ukraine’s legal team will speak, and on June 8 and 14, Russia’s will speak.

On November 8, 2019, the International Court of Justice recognized its jurisdiction in the case of Russia’s violation of two conventions.

On January 16, 2017, Ukraine filed a lawsuit against Russia in the International Court of Justice for violating the Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the Convention on the Prohibition of Racial Discrimination.

The charges against Russia include: providing weapons and other types of assistance to illegal armed groups; shooting down Malaysia Airlines flight MH-17; shelling residential areas of Mariupol and Kramatorsk; destroying a civilian passenger bus near Volnovakha; an explosion during a peaceful assembly in Kharkiv; discrimination against the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar communities; a ban on the activities of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people; waves of disappearances, murders, arbitrary searches, detentions; restrictions on the teaching of Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar languages.

(C) 2023 Ukrinform

Like this: Like Loading...