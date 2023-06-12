The United States began consultations on UN reform: what do they propose

Yuri Kobzar20:31, 06/12/23

The UN has been heavily criticized for failing to prevent and stop wars, including in Ukraine.

The administration of US President Joe Biden is developing plans for a fundamental reform of the UN Security Council , seeking to restore the authority of this international institution. The Washington Post writes about it .

According to the publication, the US representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield is now holding consultations with diplomats from other countries, seeking to get their assessment of the idea of ​​expanding the Security Council. It is alleged that Washington is in favor of adding several more countries (up to six) to the council as permanent members, but without the right to veto.

Thus, Biden is trying to take into account the growing role of non-Western countries in international politics and eliminate their dissatisfaction with the current members of the Security Council, which is not able to stop global conflicts, including the war in Ukraine.

So far, Washington has not given clear comments on the issue of UN reform. But informed sources told reporters that Washington supports the idea of ​​granting Germany, Japan and India permanent membership in the Security Council. France and Britain generally agree with these candidates, but they also want to see Brazil and at least one African country in the Security Council.

What is the UN Security Council

In the UN, along with the General Assembly, which includes all the countries of the world, there is also the UN Security Council. Unlike the resolutions of the General Assembly, the decisions of the Security Council are binding on all UN countries.

From the very beginning of the creation of the UN after the Second World War, the Security Council included the United States, France, Great Britain, China (first the Republic of China, which today controls only the island of Taiwan, and after the PRC, which controls the mainland of the country) and the USSR (Russia took its place). These countries have unlimited veto power when voting in the Security Council.

Also, 10 countries sit in the Security Council, which change on a rotational basis every two years. They do not have veto power, but they can vote.

