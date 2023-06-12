The Ukrainian flag flew over another settlement in the Donetsk region (video)

Anastasia Pechenyuk08:32, 06/12/23

The Ministry of Defense notes that “to be continued.”

Ukrainian defenders continue to advance in the Donetsk region. The Odessa marines announced that they had liberated the village of Storozhevoye in the Donetsk region as part of the counter-offensive. The settlement has been under occupation since March 2022, according to the 35th Separate Brigade of the Marine Corps. Rear Admiral Mikhail Ostrogradsky.

“As a result of the cleansing of the settlement, about fifty Rashists were killed, four were taken prisoner. Today, the state flag is again flying over Storozhiv, and this will be the case with every settlement until we liberate all Ukrainian land,” the Marines said in a statement.

The de-occupation of the settlement was also confirmed by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. Deputy Minister Anna Malyar thanked the Marines and stressed that all Ukrainian land would be liberated.

“The national flag is again flying over Storozhev, and this will happen with every settlement until we liberate the entire Ukrainian land. Thank you to the 35th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mikhail Ostrogradsky. To be continued,” she wrote.

The Ukrainian flag was raised over Storozhevo in the Donetsk region

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...