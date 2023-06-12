The Russians suffer serious losses in the Donbass, and then die like flies in the Russian Federation: the reason is named

Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk07:53, 06/12/23

Many seriously wounded opponents were dying in a hospital located in the Rostov region of Russia, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

The Russian invaders suffered serious losses in the Bakhmut direction over the past week, and then many of the wounded died in a hospital in the Russian Federation.

Dozens of seriously wounded invaders arrived at one of the hospitals, located in the Rostov region of Russia, every day, and many of them did not survive, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its report on Monday morning, June 12.

“… More than 50 occupiers with serious wounds arrive daily at the military hospital near the village of Persianovka in the Rostov Region alone. The hospital is overcrowded and, in the absence of a sufficient number of medical staff, has high mortality rates among the seriously wounded,” the General Staff noted.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...