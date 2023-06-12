Veronika Prokhorenko15:29, 06/12/23
The propagandist noted that this is exactly what is needed on the front of the Russian army.
Russian propagandist Olga Skabeeva said that the occupiers at the front lack the presence of the Chinese army.
On the air on RosTV, she noted that she would not refuse a couple, three, tens of millions of Chinese soldiers: “Now it would be just what we need,” she pointed out.
To a counter question from one of the speakers about why soldiers should die for Russia, the top propagandist of the Russian Federation replied that the Belgorod region needs them.
“Oh, I look at the Belgorod region, I think how much we miss the Chinese army,” Skabeeva said.
China only cares about China and what is profitable for China. Since RuSSia became a global nobody skunk thanks to their insane military aggression their interst to intervene in avor of an economic and military dwarf is ZERO.
‘F.
My F key is worn out. LMAO!
The Chicoms won’t do that. But they could order the norks to send some; they’ve got shitloads.
And the allies must be prepared for this eventuality.
I even preempted this by suggesting that the allies purchase 5 divisions of Peshmerga; excellent fighters, pro-west and anti-putler.
Maybe a few hundred Chinese soldiers can go to Moscow and gang bang the fuckin stupid bitch.