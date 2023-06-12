Veronika Prokhorenko15:29, 06/12/23

The propagandist noted that this is exactly what is needed on the front of the Russian army.

Russian propagandist Olga Skabeeva said that the occupiers at the front lack the presence of the Chinese army.

On the air on RosTV, she noted that she would not refuse a couple, three, tens of millions of Chinese soldiers: “Now it would be just what we need,” she pointed out.

To a counter question from one of the speakers about why soldiers should die for Russia, the top propagandist of the Russian Federation replied that the Belgorod region needs them.

“Oh, I look at the Belgorod region, I think how much we miss the Chinese army,” Skabeeva said.

