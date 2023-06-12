Russian radar station damaged in Crimea

A Russian radar station, which was used to control the southern coast of Ukraine and a large part of the Black Sea, was damaged in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

As the Telegram channel “Crimean Partisans” reports, satellite imagery of a Russian radar station located on the Tarkhankut Peninsula on the western coast of Crimea appeared. The pictures show a hole in the station’s dome.

“These are, in fact, the eyes that controlled the entire southern coast of Ukraine and a significant part of the Black Sea,” the post reads.

It is clarified that to destroy these “eyes” means to significantly weaken the Russian troops, their aviation, and air defense.

As reported, on June 11, an explosion took place on the Dzhankoy – Kerch railway section in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

