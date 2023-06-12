Russian Panic, Western Media’s Optimism: Current News On Ukrainian Offensive

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have created bridgeheads for a powerful strike.

12.06.2023

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have successfully attacked Russian positions near Avdiivka and also advanced in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk directions. This is stated in a fresh report by the Institute for the Study of War.

On June 11, Russian troops continued limited ground attacks south of Kreminna. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian troops repulsed an offensive by Russian troops near Bilohorivka (12km south of Kreminna). A Russian military blogger said that Russian troops were engaged in heavy fighting near the settlement, ISW analysts wrote.

Ukrainian and Russian forces continued limited ground attacks around Bakhmut on June 11. Russian military bloggers claimed that Ukrainian forces attacked near Kleshcheyivka (7km southwest of Bakhmut) and that Russian special forces units there were trying to push back Ukrainian forces from their positions.

Ukrainian forces have launched ground attacks near the administrative border of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions and have achieved success as of June 11. Geolocation footage published on June 11 shows that Ukrainian forces liberated Neskuchne (which lies south of Velyka Novosilka) and Blagodatne (5km south of Velyka Novosilka).

Ukrainian servicemen also de-occupied Makarivka in Donetsk Region.

This was reported by Deputy Defence Minister Anna Malyar.

Russian propagandists then started talking about the threat of creating a critical situation for Russian troops after the Ukrainian Armed Forces regained control of the village of Makarivka in the south-west of Donetsk Region.

According to a report by Z war correspondent Semen Pegov on his Telegram channel, the loss of Makarivka is more serious for the Russians than the loss of Neskuchne, as Makarivka is located at an altitude and can become a springboard for further advancement of Ukrainian units.

It is noted that the Ukrainian military advanced 5km deep into the Russian defence. If the Ukrainian Armed Forces manage to approach Staromlynivka, the situation for the Russian troops may become critical and much more dangerous.

Western assessments of the Ukrainian offensive had previously been dominated by restraint and even pessimism, writes political analyst Aleksandr Friedman.

A certain role was also played by the footage with destroyed Leopards and Bradleys in the Zaporizhzhia direction, which was masterfully used by the Russian propaganda. Today, Western experts note the first successes of the offensive and the general mood is much more optimistic, although it is noted that there is a long and bloody road ahead.

Like this: Like Loading...