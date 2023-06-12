Oleg Davygora13:09, 06/12/23

The fact of awarding Kitaev V.M. the title of “hero of Russia” was carefully hidden by the Kremlin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded the title “Hero of Russia” to thug Vladimir Kitaev , a mercenary of the terrorist organization PMC “Wagner”, now the acting commander of the 5th Assault Squad, known by the call sign “Kitaets” (until 2019), “Iceman” and “Stalin”.

According to Gulagu.net , Kitaev V.M. received as a result of leaking/selling to the “Dossier Center” materials from the security service of Yevgeny Prigozhin with details of an internal investigation at the “Wagner PMC” on the fact of the publication in social networks of a terrible video with torture, the murder of a Syrian with a sledgehammer, in which 5 militants of the Wagner PMC terrorist organization They chopped off his hands and head, hung the disfigured body by its legs, doused it with gasoline and set it on fire.

Sources of the publication said that it was Kitaev and his subordinates who were also involved in the fact of cutting off the head of a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The fact of awarding Kitaev V.M. the title of “hero of Russia” was carefully hidden by the Kremlin. But on June 11, in the heat of a quarrel and scandal, Yevgeny Prigozhin and his accomplices, who were afraid of losing control over thousands of Wagner PMC militants and, accordingly, the authorities, Prigozhin’s PR people posted a number of texts discrediting the RF Armed Forces and, in order to give significance to these attacks on Shoigu, they revealed the fact of the award thug Kitaeva V.M. the title of “Hero of Russia”.

