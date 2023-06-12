Options for Ukraine’s allies

Egbert Spang, Palookaville Free Press.

June 12, 2023

Do they:

1/ Continue with the current “containment” strategy?

Or:

2/ Accept that it is not working and reformulate the response to Russian savagery?

“Containment” means a trickle-down approach to the provision of lethal support: provide defensive weapons, rule out offensive ones and then later provide them, but at a snail-like pace.

It means a continuing loss of human life: Ukrainian civilians and troops are dying unnecessarily and in increasing numbers because of this strategy.

Gen Miley (happily this clanger-dropper has now gone) and Biden justify it by stating that they are containing the war inside Ukraine to avoid WW3. Gen Austin repeatedly says “we won’t be dragged into your war” to Russia, which has the opposite effect to its intention. It merely reassures Putin’s fascist* regime that it may continue its plan of the genocide of the Ukrainian people and the total destruction of its infrastructure.

NEVER SHOW YOUR CARDS TO THE ENEMY!

Biden boldly asserts his commitment to the members of Nato, but ignores the fact that Nato deliberately kept Ukraine out for no good reason, yet now, agonisingly and insultingly for Ukraine, is welcoming two new members.

Biden and his predecessors since 2014 have repeatedly ignored the US’s obligations under the Budapest Memorandum. (Likewise the UK). There can be no doubt that the Ukrainians signed this believing that the memorandum would provide exactly the same protection as Nato membership. Otherwise why would they sign it?

It turned out that at the time Ukraine was indeed having second thoughts, but Clinton snuffed them out. From wiki :

“President Clinton made a courtesy stop at Kyiv on his way to Moscow for the Trilateral Statement signing, only to discover Ukraine was having second thoughts about signing. Clinton told Kravchuk not signing would risk major damage to U.S.-Ukraine relations. After some minor rewording, the Trilateral Statement was signed by the three presidents in Moscow in front of the media on 14 January 1994.”

Bill Clinton, being the slippery lawyer that he is, had the Memorandum drafted in a type of legalise that meant it in fact was not worth the paper it was printed on.

He now admits he “feels terrible.”

So you should, so you should…..

“Bill Clinton says he feels ‘terrible’ for pushing a 1994 agreement with Russia that resulted in Ukraine giving up its nuclear weapons.”

https://www.businessinsider.com/bill-clinton-feels-terrible-convincing-ukraine-to-give-up-nukes-2023-4

*No one ever wants to use the F word to describe the regime. Despite the fact that scholars such as Prof Tim Snyder confirm that it is a textbook fascist regime.

Google the characteristics of a fascist regime. Russia ticks every single box and more.

Nato and the Budapest signatories repeatedly left Ukraine at the mercy of a terrible regime that builds its “legitimacy” from hatred of Ukraine and Ukrainians.

For 23 years, it has been poisoning the minds of its kids via its education system and propagandising its citizens who get all their “news” from its state-controlled TV.

Russia uses “Palestinian” methodology. Although probably the Palis learned this from Russia. Yasser Arafat; actually an Egyptian, was a Russian asset from day one.

A typical tweet from Netanyahu about Mahmoud Abbas in 2017:

“Palestinian President Abbas tells the world that he educates Palestinian children for peace. That’s a lie,” Netanyahu tweeted. “Naming yet another public square for a mass murderer teaches Palestinian youngsters to murder Israelis. That’s the very opposite of peace.”

Netanyahu is once again Prime Minister of Israel and once again he hypocritically chooses to provide tacit support to Russia’s terror regime. Even though it is a close ally of Iran; Israel’s mortal enemy.

Ordinary Russian people support genocide and there are multiple vox pops on YouTube that confirm it.

Palestine produces school textbooks for its children that teach hatred from day one. Just as Russia does.

The collective west has ignored the obscene hatred that Russia has been pumping out via its state TV for years. Only now, due to the work of Julia Davis and her Russian Media Monitor on YouTube, do we know the full extent of the nazi-like output of genocidal hatred. It is eye-wateringly shocking. Can you even imagine how painful it must be for Ukrainians to see? Unbearable.

A senior member of RT stated on air that he wanted to burn Ukrainian children in their homes.

There is no way you can come back from that.

Given that Putin already got clean away with the invasion of Crimea and the subsequent invasion of Donbas and mass murder of 14,000 Ukrainians in 2014, it can hardly be a surprise that he went ahead with the full scale invasion and genocide in February 2022.

The allies knew all about it by autumn 2021, including the plan for the complete subjugation of the Ukrainian people. They could have stopped it with three divisions of ground troops and a NFZ. Agonisingly, they didn’t.

What can and should be done now?

It is no longer acceptable, after the catastrophe of Kakhovka, that Ukraine be permitted to suffer any more than absolutely necessary.

Accordingly, the US, UK and Nato must fully acknowledge their terrible failures and no longer rule out any options.

The only way to go is:

1/ Give Ukraine everything it has asked for x 2.

2/ Send ground troops with air and sea support.

The ground troops do not have to engage with Russian forces. They will attack only if attacked. They can be used to guard and fortify key cities, so that Ukraine can free off more troops for the frontline.

Stop Putin’s war now. It must not be allowed to drag on to another year of horror.

