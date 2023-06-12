Moldova sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine

The Government of Moldova provided the Ukrainian rescuers with a batch of humanitarian aid, including pumping stations, plastic and inflatable boats, rubber boots, and a motor pump.

“The Government of the Republic of Moldova, represented by the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Moldova, provided humanitarian assistance to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine to eliminate the consequences of the man-made disaster that occurred following the damage to the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. The humanitarian aid includes two pumping stations, seven plastic boats, five inflatable boats, 161 pairs of rubber boots, a motor pump, food products,” the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine posted on Facebook.

Ukrainian rescuers expressed their sincere gratitude to the Moldovan government and the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moldova for their support.

(C) Ukrinform

