MFA: Moldova potentially important bridgehead for Russia

Minister of Internal Affairs Anna Revenko of Moldova said on Monday that Russia seeks to restore its influence in Moldova and use the country, including in the war against Ukraine.

That’s according to NewsMaker, Ukrinfrom reports.

“We understand that Russia seeks to restore its influence in this region because due to its geographical position, Moldova is a potentially important bridgehead for the Russian Federation in relation to the EU. Control over Moldova will mean additional vulnerability for Ukraine,” said the head of the Moldovan ministry.

Revenko also claims that Russia’s control over Moldova would allow, on the one hand, to gain direct access to the Black Sea, and on the other hand, to gain control over the movement of goods along the Danube.Read also: Moldova sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine

She added that this would bring “additional opportunities for blackmail” and the activation of forces in the Zakarpattia region. All of the above will give Russia military advantage over Ukraine, the minister said.

Revenko also said that today, Russia is waging a hybrid war in Moldova, which is manifested in manipulating public opinion, sowing radical attitudes, and staging various demonstrations, as well as in spreading fake news.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the U.S. has announced sanctions against a group affiliated with Russian intelligence, which has made successive attempts to stir up and destabilize the political situation in the Republic of Moldova.

