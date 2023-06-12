Kim Jong-un says he wants to “hold hands tightly” with Putin

Evgenia Sokolenko09:02, 06/12/23

The leader of the DPRK announced the full support of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said he wants to strengthen strategic cooperation with Russia and “build a powerful country and reliable protection of global peace and security, holding hands tightly with Russian President” Vladimir Putin.

According to North Korean state media KCNA , this was discussed in his message on the occasion of Russia’s national day. The dictator also supported the decision of the Russian Federation to start a war against Ukraine.

“Thanks to the correct decision and instructions of the President of Russia, the struggle of the Russian people to counter the escalation of threats and challenges of enemy forces aimed at depriving Russia of its sovereignty, security and peaceful life has entered a new decisive phase. Justice will surely win, and the Russian people will continue glorify the history of victory, its inherent tradition,” Kim said.

He also expressed “full support and solidarity” to the Russian people and stated that the Russian Federation allegedly “embodies the sacred cause of protecting sovereign states.” The North Korean leader did not bypass the readiness for closer strategic cooperation with Russia.

“Kim Jong-un, in his message, reaffirmed his willingness to strive for closer strategic cooperation between the DPRK and Russia, holding hands tightly with the Russian president, in line with the common desire of the peoples of the two countries to achieve the great goal of building a powerful country and reliably protecting global peace and security. ,” North Korean state media wrote.

North Korea’s position towards Russia

In November 2022, the media reported that North Korea was sewing uniforms for Russian soldiers . In particular, at least three factories produced winter uniforms for the occupiers.

At the end of January 2023, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed that the DPRK is also supplying Russia with missiles and shells. According to Bloomberg, this could be a salvation for the DPRK , as it will make it possible to make a vital profit from the sale of equipment to Moscow.

Later it became known that Kim Jong-un personally congratulated Vladimir Putin on Victory Day on May 9.

