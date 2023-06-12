In the Kherson OVA announced the damage as a result of the terrorist attack at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station: the amount is terrifying

Tanya Polyakovskaya16:34, 06/12/23

The water rendered unusable by the attack “would be enough to water the whole world for two days.”

The estimated amount of environmental damage due to Russia’s undermining the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station is already more than 1.5 billion euros (almost 60 million hryvnias), said Alexander Prokudin, head of the Kherson regional military administration.

According to him, about 55,000 hectares of forest have been flooded. And the water that became unusable because of this terrorist attack “would be enough to drink the whole world for two days.”

Prokudin said that constant monitoring of the state of the environment and the epidemiological situation, urgent drilling of new wells, providing the population with drinking water, evacuation and ways to restore the region were discussed at a visiting meeting of the parliamentary committee.

“Also, one of the issues is state control over pricing for drinking water in the Kherson region. Here the position is clear – no one has the right to profit from someone else’s grief,” the head of the OVA added.

The real consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station: a report from the flooded Kherson regionThe real consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station: a report from the flooded Kherson region

Terrorist attack on the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station – what you need to know

On the night of June 6, Russian invaders blew up the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, as a result of which dozens of settlements in the Kherson and Nikolaev regions were flooded.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that for hundreds of thousands of people in many cities and villages, as a result of the terrorist attack, access to drinking water was significantly hindered.

He stressed that due to the destruction of the dam, fuel storages, warehouses with chemicals, warehouses with fertilizers, animal burial grounds were flooded, at least two of them were “Siberian burials”, and both were in the temporarily occupied territory.

According to the head of state, thousands of ecosystems have been destroyed or brought to the brink of extinction by this Russian terrorist attack. Tens of thousands of birds and at least twenty thousand wild animals are in danger of dying.

Now the streams formed as a result of the terrorist attack at the hydroelectric power station carry the bodies of dead animals, mud, building materials, and also explosive devices that were installed by the invaders into the Black Sea.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...