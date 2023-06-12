Heavy fighting is going on in the Bakhmut direction, the invaders have heavy losses: the hospital in the Rostov region is overcrowded – General Staff

12.06.2023

The 474th day of Russia’s large-scale armed aggression began in Ukraine when the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on the Limansky, Bakhmutsky, Avdeevsky and Maryinsky directions. Heavy fighting continues there, on the eve of the Defense Forces met with the invaders in 25 combat clashes.

Recently, the greatest losses of the RF Armed Forces have been near Bakhmut, from there more than fifty invaders with severe wounds are brought daily to an already overcrowded hospital in the Rostov region. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the latest events from the front in the morning report on June 12.

It is noted that over the past day, the aggressor launched one missile and 36 air strikes, and carried out 38 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and settlements. The likelihood of Russian air attacks throughout Ukraine continues to be high.

n the Kupyansk direction, the invaders struck from aviation in the Berestovoye area. Kamenka, Figolovka, Dvurechnaya, Zapadnoe, Kislovka, Tabaevka, and Berestovoye in the Kharkiv region, and Novoselovskoe-Lugansk were subjected to their artillery and mortar shelling.

Over the past 24 hours, the RF Armed Forces have been conducting unsuccessful offensive operations in the area of ​​Belogorovka in the Limansky direction. Air strikes were carried out on Nevskoe village in Luhansk region, as well as Ivanovka, Torskoye, and Serebryanka – Donetsk region. They shelled Nevskoye, Novoselovskoye, Belogorovka in the Luhansk region and Yampolevka, Torskoye, Verkhnekamenskoye and Disputed in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers made an attempt to improve the tactical situation, and carried out offensives in the direction of Ivanovsky and Belaya Gora, but were not successful. At the same time, air strikes were carried out in the Toretsk area. The areas of the village suffered from enemy shelling. Razdolovka, Vasyukovka, Orekhovo-Vasilyevka, Ivanovskoye, Belaya Gora, Druzhba, Toretsk, Zaliznoye and Northern Donetsk region.

On the Avdeevka direction, the enemy carried out offensive operations in the direction of Avdeevka, but had no success. Inflicted air strikes near Avdiivka and Nevelskoe. He carried out artillery shelling of the areas of these settlements, as well as Orlovka, Severny, Pervomaisky, Karlivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Maryinsky direction, our defenders repulsed all enemy attacks in the Maryinka area. At the same time, the aggressor artillery shelled this city, as well as Krasnogorovka, Ostroye, Georgievka, Pobeda, and Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtyorsk direction, the occupiers attacked the areas of Zolotoy Niva, Blagodatny, Velyka Novoselka, and Neskuchny in the Donetsk region from aviation, fired at Vodiane and Vuhledar.

On the Zaporozhye and Kherson directions, the RF Armed Forces are on the defensive. At the same time, air strikes were carried out in the areas of Novoberislav and Kozatsky in the Kherson region. Carried out shelling. v. Vremovka, Novoselka, Green Field, Novopole, Donetsk region; Olgovskoe, Malinovka, Gulyaipole, Zaliznychnoe, Gulyaipolskoe, Belogorye, Maly Shcherbaki, Stepovoe, Kamenskoye – Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, as well as Ochakov in the Nikolaev region.

Over the past week, the invaders have suffered significant losses in the Bakhmut direction. Thus, more than 50 occupiers with severe wounds arrive daily in the military hospital in the Persianovka district of the Rostov region of the Russian Federation alone. The hospital is overcrowded and, due to a lack of sufficient medical staff, has a high mortality rate among the seriously wounded.

Aviation of the Defense Forces over the past 24 hours inflicted six strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel. Warriors from the missile forces and artillery hit two command posts, two artillery units in firing positions, and an occupiers’ radar station.

As OBOZREVATEL reported, on June 10 and 11, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out successful counter-offensive operations in three sectors of the front. At the same time, Russia is transferring some units from the Kherson region to two other directions.

