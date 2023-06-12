From the LinkedIn page of David Piguet

June 11

TIME HAS COME TO PUT A NAME TO ALL THE EVILS, HORRORS AND LIES THAT OVERWARD OUR WORLD LIKE THE TIDE OF HUMAN DISASTER.

OUR ARMAGEDDON HAS A NAME, A BRAND:

THEY CALL IT THEMSELVES THEIR

“RUSSIAN UNIVERSE”

“RUSSKI MIR”

“РУССКИЙ МИР”

INDEED LET’S REBRAND EVIL

Russia (Soviet Union) is equally co-resposponsible for an outbreak of the Second World War (“WW II”) shoulder by shoulder with Nazi Germany.

The biggest lie in modern history – that justifies all cruel and bad things done by Russia after WW II is that Russia (Soviet Union) is a victim of the WW II and “the liberator” of Europe from Nazi occupation.

All this is obvious fake history, implemented in both international and Russian society.

The true facts are as follows:

WW II was preceded by the pact – signed in Moscow on 23 August 1939 – by German Foreign Minister Joachim von Ribbentrop and Soviet Foreign Minister Vyacheslav Molotov and was officially known as the Treaty of Non-Aggression. In fact, the treaty included the Secret Protocol, which defined the borders of Soviet and German spheres of influence across Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Finland. In consequence of Soviet and Nazi agreement – signed in Moscow – Poland was invaded by both these countries from the opposite sides – by Germany on 1 September 1939 and by Soviet on 17 September 1939. The invasion onto Poland triggered the outbreak of WW II – of both equally co-responsible, imperialistic dictatorships – Soviet and Nazi. In consequence of Ribbentrop – Molotov Pact, Soviet invaded Finland on 30 November 1939. Brave Finns managed to defend themselves against Russia – in consequence of the “Winter War”. The clash of to imperialistic regimes was inevitable – as both Hitler and Stalin dreamed of unlimited expansion of their dictatorships. When the clash started Soviet Russia was supported and supplied by USA thanks to Lend-Lease Act. In consequence of the clash of two imperialistic ideologies and thanks to alliance with USA and the West – Soviet Union has won. What is really confusing – even Gari Gasparov, in his great book “The Winter is Coming” (that I highly recommend) repeats the false thesis that Russia was a victim of the WW II. NOT TRUE AT ALL. It was co-cause of WW II and obvious aggressor. Russia is not and has never been liberator to anyone. Russia (Soviet) has won the WW II – by enslaving either before WW II or in consequence of WW II the whole Central Eastern Europe and a lot of nations in Asia. Russia for the whole centuries were and remains imperialistic regime – that as soon as is strengthened continues its aggressive expansion – as currently in Ukraine. In December 2021 Lavrov demanded from NATO to withdraw from Central-Eastern Europe – revealing Russian plans for further expansion. Ukraine is now fighting for the whole Europe and Western World. Imperialistic Russia must be stopped once and for all. Otherwise hydra will be reborning again and again – as from the beginning of Moscow stathood. NOT Rus stathood. Old Rus is Kiev Rus, Christianized in 988 (predecessor of the Ukraine, not Moscow). Moscov even has stolen the history of Ukraine.

KATYN MASSACRE:

