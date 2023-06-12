Exclusive: Russian Soldiers Get Shot For Retreating

June 12, 2023
The following video is in an undisclosed place in Donbas. It shows a handful of Russian soldiers retreating from Ukrainian troops. They are intercepted by other Russian soldiers, so-called blocking troops, whose job it is to stop or kill on the spot anyone who is retreating.
CAUTION: The video is brief, but is graphic and might cause distress for some individuals.
3 comments
That is so sick!!!
This is not a scene from 78 years ago, during WWII, under Stalin, this is today, in the 21st century, under Putin. This is what human life in mafia land is worth … even their own lives … less than nothing.
Only distressing from the point of view there were too few being shot.