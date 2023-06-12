🔥🔥🔥 Albania’s representative powerfully blasted Russia at the UN!

Ukrainian World Congress – Свiтовий Конґрес Українців’s Post.

The global Ukrainian community thanks Ferit Hojda, Permanent Representative of Albania to the United Nations, for his extraordinarily accurate and timely speech on the Russian undermining of the Kakhovka Dam. The diplomat reminded that Russia has been constantly lying about the war in Ukraine. “How many times have we heard since February last year that Russia does not want to attack Ukraine, and then it attacked it? How many times have we heard here that what happened since February last year is Ukraine’s fault when it is not? We hear repeatedly that Russia has never attacked civilians, but millions of Ukrainians have been forced to leave their homes,” Mr. Hodja said. Be sure to watch and share this video in your community! We have no chance to let the Russian terrorist state beat us in this information war! #Ukraine #Albania #UWC #StandWithUkraine #SupportUkraine #UniteWithUkraine #UkraineNews #Russia #RussiaIsATerroristState #StopRussianAgression #UN #UnitedNations

VIDEO:

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/uwcongress_albanias-representative-powerfully-activity-7072607639695708160-LMBw?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios

Like this: Like Loading...