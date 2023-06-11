‘Wolf Pack’ Fighters Successfully Stormed Russian Positions: Incredible Video

Ukrainian soldiers threw grenades at the enemy’s trenches and defeated them in close combat being “encouraged”.

11.06.2023

AFU assaulters filmed the capture of a Russian position on one of the sectors of the front.

Soldiers of the “Wolf Pack” platoon from the 3rd Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully captured the enemy position. The fighters captured the tense battle with the occupiers on video using a body camera. The footage was published online on June 11, Dialog.UA reports.

The video caught a tense close combat between the assault fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian occupiers.

The fighters of the “Wolf Pack” threw grenades at the Russians during the assault, raking them with small arms fire. It is significant that, despite the difficult conditions, the military of Ukraine kept their presence of mind and even courage.

“Try this!” the fighter shouted, throwing a grenade at the position of the Russians. As a result, the Ukrainian assaulters managed to break through to the Russian position and clean it up.

“Steam room, boys!” said the fighter at the end of the battle. They did not indicate the sector of the front for this operation.

It is known that the 3rd brigade is involved, among other things, in breaking through the flanks in the Bakhmut direction.

However, it is possible that this could be the Southern Front.

Like this: Like Loading...