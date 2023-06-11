What will happen to Crimea due to the explosion of a hydroelectric power station: the National Security and Defense Council announced a sad forecast

Elena Kovalenko09:35, 06/11/23

Crimea will not develop until a new dam is built.

Undermining the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station by Russia will leave the peninsula without fresh water for a long time and put an end to its development.

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, stated this in an interview with journalist Andriy Tsaplienko on the air of the All-Ukrainian telethon, noting that the resumption of the peninsula’s water supply would be possible only after the peninsula returns to Ukrainian control, TSN reports .

“Back in December-November last year, we wrote that the Russians don’t need the Crimeans at all, and sooner or later they will decide to blow up this dam, and then Crimea will be left without water in the near future. If they don’t have any tourist resort seasons now will not occur, there will be no large consumption of water,” Danilov said.

He also noted that Crimea will not develop until a new dam is built.

“In a short period of time, the availability of sufficient drinking water there will be a huge problem for the development of Crimea. This puts an end to the development of Crimea for the next 3-5-7 years, until a new dam is built to restore it all. But that’s for sure will be our native Ukrainian Crimea,” Danilov said.

Undermining the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station

June 6 Kakhovskaya HPP was blown up by the invaders. Dozens of settlements in southern Ukraine were flooded. The Office of the Prosecutor General warned that more than 40 thousand people would need to be evacuated, 25 of them on the left bank of the Kherson region occupied by Russian invaders.

It was reported that the occupiers were killing those who tried to evacuate.

The UN requested access to cross the front lines to assist the inhabitants of the occupied territories . However, Russia did not give such an opportunity.

