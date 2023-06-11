Video Shows Ukraine’s ‘White Wolves’ Laying Waste to Russian Tanks

6/11/23

A resident walks near a damaged Russian tank in the northeast Ukrainian city of Trostyanets in 2022. Ukraine’s “White Wolves” were involved in the targeting of Russian positions, driving Moscow’s forces underground in the east of the country, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said on Saturday.FADEL SENNA/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

Ukraine has shared footage appearing to show its military targeting and destroying Russian equipment in eastern Ukraine as the country’s long-expected counteroffensive gathers pace.

Ukraine’s “White Wolves,” a unit within the country’s security service, the SBU, were involved in the targeting of Russian positions, driving Moscow’s forces underground in the east of the country, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said on Saturday. The footage appears to have been filmed by drones, and the military said it had destroyed seven Russian tanks and 15 dugouts within a week.

Newsweek could not independently verify this footage, and has contacted Russia’s Defense Ministry for comment.

Ukraine frequently shares battle footage of destroyed Russian military equipment, including that attributed to its “White Wolves” unit.

On Saturday, Ukrainian media released footage of what it said showed the destruction of a convoy of Russian military vehicles in the southern Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia region, which has been annexed by Russia. Most of the international community does not recognize Russian control over the area.

“A convoy of military vehicles of the 83rd Brigade of the Russian Airborne Forces came under targeted fire from Ukrainian artillery,” Ukrainska Pravda reported on Saturday, sharing the footage.

знищення ворожої техніки в Запорізькій області.

відео, надане УП розвідкою.

епізод 1 pic.twitter.com/UjudfGuQjz — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) June 10, 2023

This comes as Ukraine’s leadership acknowledges that Kyiv’s long-anticipated counteroffensive has begun.

On Saturday, Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, said Kyiv’s military had started “counter-offensive and defensive operations,” without providing additional details. Ukraine’s commanders “are all in a positive mood,” he told the media, adding: “Pass that on to Putin.”

“It can be stated with absolute certainty that this offensive has begun,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday. “The Ukrainian troops did not achieve the tasks assigned to them,” he added, according to a Kremlin statement.

On Saturday, the British Defense Ministry said the previous 24 hours had seen “significant Ukrainian operations” in the east and south of the country.

“In some areas, Ukrainian forces have likely made good progress and penetrated the first line of Russian defenses,” the government department said in its daily intelligence update. “In others, Ukrainian progress has been slower.”

Russia’s forces had a “mixed” performance, the British Defense Ministry said, likely carrying out some “credible” defense operations alongside “increased reports of Russian casualties.”

On Saturday, the Washington, D.C.-based Institute for the Study of War think tank said Ukraine’s forces had carried out counteroffensive operations “in at least four areas” on the front line on June 10.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Saturday that the previous day had seen “unsuccessful attempts” by Ukraine to conduct counteroffensive operations in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, as well as the embattled city of Bakhmut.

