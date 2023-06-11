onlyfactsplease

Ukrainian defenders kill another 1,000 Russians and destroy about 100 units of equipment

11 JUNE 2023

DESTROYED EQUIPMENT OF THE OCCUPIERS. PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Ukrainian defenders have killed another 980 Russian invaders and destroyed 17 tanks and 24 armoured combat vehicles. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 11 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 215,640 (+980) military personnel
  • 3926 (+17) tanks
  • 7,631 (+24) armoured combat vehicles
  • 3,736 (+19) artillery systems
  • 601 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 362 (+0) air defence systems
  • 314 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 299 (+0) helicopters
  • 3,300 (+37) operational-tactical UAVs
  • 1,183 (+7) cruise missiles
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats
  • 6,461 (+33) vehicles and tankers
  • 509 (+2) special vehicles

The data is being confirmed.

