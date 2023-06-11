Ukrainian artillery struck a convoy of Russian troops in the Zaporizhzhia region

Ukrainian artillery hit a convoy of Russian equipment on the march.

Ukrainian Pravda reported this with reference to the video released by the intelligence officers.

The attack targeted the convoy that was en route on the road between the villages of Velyka Bilozirka and Zapovitne on the way to Enerhodar.

“Within an hour, they brought their dead and wounded to the hospital. According to rumors, our guys hit a convoy with Russians in Bilozirka. Three vehicles with them burned down. These are the corpses they brought,” Telegram channel Zaporizhzhia.Info noted.

“Now, there are guards near the hospital. They are checking documents and telephones of the locals near the hospital, questioning everyone on the street. They dispersed the cars from the parking lot of the shops near the hospital,” Zaporizhzhia.Info reported with reference to eyewitnesses.

The attack was carried out on a section of the road located almost 30 kilometers away from the front line.

According to the video published by Ukrainian Pravda, the convoy of Russian troops consisted of about 17 vehicles. According to eyewitnesses, three of them were completely destroyed.

The damage could have been caused by rocket artillery, for example, the M142 or M270 MLRS.

According to the nature of the explosions, airburst prjectiles could have been used.

In addition to rocket artillery, a hit at such a distance could have been made by the 155 mm caliber artillery. Given the accuracy of the hits, the M982 Excalibur projectiles could have probably been used.

In addition, the M549 rocket-assisted high-explosive round could have been engaged in strike.

Information is also spreading on social media, usually from Russians, that the video is from last year and was filmed during the battles for the Kyiv region.

To disprove this information, the editorial office of Militarnyi conducted an investigation and managed to geolocate the site of the attack using simple local landmarks.

The video shows that, in addition to characteristic buildings and roads, the geolocation and the video show distinctive round fields, which are the result of irrigation with special devices.

Like this: Like Loading...